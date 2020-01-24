Boy writes to St. Paul police to thank them for finding his stolen cell phone

article

Proving it’s always nice to be recognized for your work, the St. Paul Police Department sent out this cheerful tweet after receiving a hand-written note from Isaac whose stolen phone they recovered.

Isaac says someone stole his cell phone he received as a Christmas gift from his parents. Thanking the officers involved by name, Isaac wrote to Police Chief Todd Axtell to say how happy the officer’s hard work had made them.

"I want to thank Officer Poke, Sgt. Carlson and Sgt. Nelson for their hard work and for caring about a kid like me,” and elated Isaac wrote.