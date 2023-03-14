Boy, 6, drowned after falling through skating rink ice on Minnesota lake

A 6-year-old boy died after falling through the ice on a small Aitkin County lake, in an area that was typically used as a skating rink, authorities said.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at 1:36 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. The area where the boy fell in was next to a dock, and the skating rink was covered with snow.

The boy was removed from the waist-deep water by a family member, but he wasn't breathing. Multiple agencies responded and continued lifesaving efforts.

The sheriff's office said about 14 inches of fresh snow "compounded response problems," noting authorities had to use a snowmobile to take the boy to an awaiting ambulance on a "navigable road."

Lifesaving efforts continued until after 4 p.m. when the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The boy's death has been confirmed as freshwater drowning. The name of the child has not yet been released.