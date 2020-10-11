Boy dies of injuries after dirt bike crash in Andover, Minnesota

A young dirt bike driver died of his injuries Saturday after he and a pickup truck crashed head-on in Andover, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at 3:36 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 2700 block of 172nd Avenue NW. Officials believe a Ford F350 truck crashed head on with a dirt bike driven by the boy on 172nd Avenue NW.

When they arrived, they found the boy unconscious and critically injured. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Ford driver was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.