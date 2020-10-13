Boy, 6, found safe after vehicle stolen while he was in back seat

A six-year-old boy has been safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Tuesday night in Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Aldrich Avenue South on a report of a vehicle that was stolen with a boy still in the back seat.

Officers searched for the vehicle, a dark gray Chevrolet Cruze, which was found around 9:35 p.m. several blocks away.

The boy was found unharmed in the abandoned vehicle.

Elder says there's been a sharp increase of carjackings in Minneapolis in recent weeks, including an incident last week involving an Amazon delivery van.