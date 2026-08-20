Boom Island mass shooting: 40 year prison sentence after shots kill mother, wound 5 others

The Brief A plea deal has been signed for the Boom Island mass shooting that left a woman dead and five other people injured. Marquez Hill-Turnipseed, 24, was arrested in Chicago about a month after the shooting. Court documents show he signed a plea deal that will sentence him to 40 years in prison.



A man who was arrested in Chicago after police say he fired the shots that killed a young mother signed a plea deal in Hennepin County Court.

Marquez Hill-Turnipseed, 24, has agreed to serve 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the mass shooting on Boom Island in June 2025.

READ MORE: Boom Island mass shooting: Alleged gunman arrested in Chicago, facing charges

Boom Island mass shooting sentencing

By the numbers:

Court documents show Hill-Turnipseed guilty to two separate second-degree murder drive-by shooting cases and has agreed to a 480-month sentence, or 40 years, in both cases.

Those sentencing will run concurrently, meaning he will be sentenced to 40 years total.

The backstory:

Authorities say Hill-Turnipseed fired the shots that claimed the life of a woman, later identified as Stageina Katraya Shapryia Whiting, 23. Whiting died after suffering a gunshot wound. Five others were also hurt in the chaotic shooting where authorities say 130 shots were fired.

Police say Whiting wasn't involved in the shooting and appears to be an innocent victim who got caught in the crossfire. The charges state that Hill-Turnipseed was in the passenger seat of a Dodge Challenger and fired multiple shots into a crowd at the park, after an earlier round of gunfire.

READ MORE: Boom Island mass shooting charges: 130 shell casings found, 9 guns fired

Hill-Turnipseed was fresh out of prison at the time of the shooting, after serving a prison term for possession of a firearm with a switch – an attachment that makes the gun fully automatic. He was released from federal custody in March.

A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Court back in 2021 states Hill-Turnipseed was suspected of multiple shootings around the Twin Cities. He was arrested after a high-speed chase in Eden Prairie.

Ultimately, Hill-Turnipseed faced federal charges in the case, and his arrest was listed as part of a gang crackdown in 2023.