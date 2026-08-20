Boom Island mass shooting: 40 year prison sentence after shots kill mother, wound 5 others
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man who was arrested in Chicago after police say he fired the shots that killed a young mother signed a plea deal in Hennepin County Court.
Marquez Hill-Turnipseed, 24, has agreed to serve 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the mass shooting on Boom Island in June 2025.
READ MORE: Boom Island mass shooting: Alleged gunman arrested in Chicago, facing charges
Boom Island mass shooting sentencing
By the numbers:
Court documents show Hill-Turnipseed guilty to two separate second-degree murder drive-by shooting cases and has agreed to a 480-month sentence, or 40 years, in both cases.
Those sentencing will run concurrently, meaning he will be sentenced to 40 years total.
The backstory:
Authorities say Hill-Turnipseed fired the shots that claimed the life of a woman, later identified as Stageina Katraya Shapryia Whiting, 23. Whiting died after suffering a gunshot wound. Five others were also hurt in the chaotic shooting where authorities say 130 shots were fired.
Police say Whiting wasn't involved in the shooting and appears to be an innocent victim who got caught in the crossfire. The charges state that Hill-Turnipseed was in the passenger seat of a Dodge Challenger and fired multiple shots into a crowd at the park, after an earlier round of gunfire.
READ MORE: Boom Island mass shooting charges: 130 shell casings found, 9 guns fired
Hill-Turnipseed was fresh out of prison at the time of the shooting, after serving a prison term for possession of a firearm with a switch – an attachment that makes the gun fully automatic. He was released from federal custody in March.
A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Court back in 2021 states Hill-Turnipseed was suspected of multiple shootings around the Twin Cities. He was arrested after a high-speed chase in Eden Prairie.
Ultimately, Hill-Turnipseed faced federal charges in the case, and his arrest was listed as part of a gang crackdown in 2023.
The Source: This story uses information from Hennepin County Court documents and previous FOX 9 reporting.