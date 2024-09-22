The Bond Between: How a nonprofit is helping dogs and owners after emergencies

The Brief The Bond Between is a Minnetonka-based nonprofit that provides temporary respite care for pets while their owners face challenges like medical treatment or housing instability. It aims to keep families and pets together by offering up to 90 days of care, but currently turns away 80% of applicants due to a shortage of foster parents. Terry O’Brien experienced a sudden health issue, leaving his dog Castle in need of care while he recovered.



Terry O’Brien and his dog, Castle, are often inseparable. This is why when O’Brien recently had a major and sudden health issue, one of his biggest concerns was Castle.

What happened?

A couple of months ago, Castle was sitting alone in the backseat of O’Brien’s car, parked outside the hospital, until a social worker came and found him.

"It was sudden, and thank goodness I’m okay and things have been good," says O’Brien.

Thankfully, the social worker reached out to The Bond Between, and Isaacson was willing to take in another foster dog for what turned out to be a month while his owner healed.

"I wasn’t his person, but I can give him a home where he would be comfortable," says Marilyn Isaacson.

Castle the dog (FOX 9)

Context

The Minnetonka-based nonprofit offers temporary respite care for any pet in need, hoping to keep families together in the long run. However, currently, 80% of applicants are turned away because there aren’t enough foster parents.

"We provide up to 90 days of respite care for people going through medical treatment, looking for housing, going into domestic violence shelters – cases where they need to get back on their feet as they are moving to someplace where they can’t take their pet with them," says Carrie Openshaw, Programs Director with The Bond Between. "We found out really quickly when we started our respite program that older animals require more vet care, more costs. They are harder to foster because they have a lot more needs, and we were getting to a point where we were going to have to say no to more animals. Those are the ones you want to say yes to because they’ve been with their owner so long, they have that history. Those are the ones where, if we can keep the families together, it means so much."

Marilyn Isaacson (FOX 9)

That’s why Openshaw is so thankful to receive a $15,000 grant from the Grey Muzzle Organization, a national group aimed at improving the lives of at-risk senior dogs animals like Samantha. Samantha was found four weeks after her owner was rushed to the hospital; it wasn’t until that owner could speak again that anyone knew Samantha existed. Her owner couldn’t take her back, and respite care has now turned into hospice care. All supplies, veterinary care – everything – is paid for by The Bond Between.

"This is my first time living alone in quite a while, and I wasn’t ready for the financial commitment of having a pet. So having a little buddy around has been really nice," says foster parent, Grace Milanowski. "I think just because she’s 18 and a half doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a lot of love and life to live. So, if I can give her a nice comfortable spot to live out the rest of her life, that is really rewarding."

Samantha the cat (FOX 9)

Reunion

On this day, a brief reunion between Castle and his foster mom reminded owner O’Brien of just how much support a stranger offered them in their time of need. Now, everyone is in a better place because of it.

"I just feel so lucky to have these dogs in my life. Anyone else who loves dogs, I hope they do what they can to get this love. I don’t want to hog it all," says Isaacson.

"I’m just really thankful for their services and what they do," says O’Brien. "I can’t stress what a load that took off my mind, knowing Castle was in a happy, healthy place and was being cared for."