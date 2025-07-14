Boil water advisory remains in effect for New Hope, Crystal, Golden Valley residents

The Brief A boil water advisory remains in effect for New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley as of 11 a.m. Monday. The three cities lost water pressure Sunday morning after a valve at the Golden Valley water tower malfunctioned. Tap water should not be ingested until it can be tested by the Minnesota Department of Health.



A boil water advisory remains in effect for three Twin Cities communities after having their water services disrupted Sunday morning due to a valve malfunction.

Boil water advisory still in effect as of 11 a.m.

What we know:

The City of New Hope posted to its website Monday that as of 11 a.m., the boil water advisory remains in effect for New Hope, Golden Valley and Crystal. Residents woke up Sunday to little or no water pressure coming from main water lines after a valve inside the Golden Valley water tower malfunctioned.

Water services were restored within a few hours, but the Joint Water Commission said nobody should be using tap water to drink, make ice, brush teeth or cook until it can be tested by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Boil water to drink

What they're saying:

Officials say if you plan on drinking tap water before testing results deem it safe, you should boil it to kill any possible contaminants. Then let it cool before refrigeration. Otherwise, used bottled water.

What you can use water for

What you can do:

Officials say tap water can be used without boiling for showering, bathing, washing hands, laundry and cleaning as long as you do not drink it.

Officials say at this point, there has been no confirmation that the city water is contaminated. But out of precaution, the boil advisory remains in place pending test results.