Body of missing woman found on private property in rural northern Minnesota

Officials are investigating after the body of a missing woman was found on private property in rural northern Minnesota.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Michelle Mae was reported missing on Oct. 3. Authorities found her 2004 Jeep Liberty in Cass County and began searching the area. On Oct. 15, crews discovered Mae's body while executing another search warrant on a private property in rural Swatara, Minn.

On Oct. 5, the property owner was arrested for Probation Violation. He is currently in custody.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner concluded that the likely cause of death is homicide.

Officials will release more information, including possible charges, at a later date.