Missing: 35-year-old woman last seen Wednesday in Outing, Minn.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old woman who has been missing from the area since Wednesday.

Michelle Mae was last seen in Outing, Minnesota. Her vehicle, a black 2004 Jeep Liberty, is also missing.

Michelle Mae's black 2004 Jeep Liberty is also missing. (stock photo of jeep) (Cass County Sheriff's Office / FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mae or her vehicle is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677.