Body of missing kayaker recovered from Mississippi River

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they have recovered the body of a kayaker who went missing on Wednesday while kayaking on the Mississippi River.

Wednesday the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said the emergency center received a call just before 4 p.m. from a boater who discovered an overturned kayak on the Mississippi River. The boater recovered the dark red kayak but did not see anyone around.

After recovery efforts Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, a boater found the body of 39-year-old Donald Worden near the St. Germain Bridge Friday afternoon and notified the sheriff’s office.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.