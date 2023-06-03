Body of missing kayaker recovered from Mississippi River
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (Fox 9) - The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they have recovered the body of a kayaker who went missing on Wednesday while kayaking on the Mississippi River.
Wednesday the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said the emergency center received a call just before 4 p.m. from a boater who discovered an overturned kayak on the Mississippi River. The boater recovered the dark red kayak but did not see anyone around.
After recovery efforts Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, a boater found the body of 39-year-old Donald Worden near the St. Germain Bridge Friday afternoon and notified the sheriff’s office.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.