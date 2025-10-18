Body found in Wood Lake: Richfield police investigate

The Brief A body was found floating in Wood Lake in Richfield. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. The deceased man's identity and cause of death are pending.



A body was discovered in Wood Lake Saturday morning, prompting an investigation by Richfield police.

Death investigation underway in Richfield

What we know:

According to Richfield police, a pedestrian reported seeing a body in Wood Lake just after 10 a.m. Responding emergency personnel then recovered the body of an unidentified adult male.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man's identity and cause of death. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

It is not currently known what led up to the man's death. Police did not say whether the death was suspicious or not.