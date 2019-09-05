Body found near location of unoccupied boat in Minnesota River, no foul play suspected

article

A body was found in the Minnesota River Thursday morning near the location of an unoccupied boat reported in Belle Plaine Monday.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found at 7:42 a.m. Thursday after three days of searching. The body was about 500 yards from the location of the unoccupied boat Monday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the body and determine a cause of death.

No foul play is suspected, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The missing boat was discovered at 10:50 a.m. Monday near the Hwy. 25 Bridge in Belle Plaine.

Witnesses said they saw the boat running near the shoreline and could not see an operator.

Multiple agencies responded, searching both the water and the shoreline.

"The Minnesota River is always very strong in this area, it’s a very curvy river with a lot of debris," said Scott Haas, Director of Emeregency Management & Communications.

Officials searched long into the evening Monday and continued the search Tuesday morning and through the week.

Assisting Scott County was the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, Belle Plaine Police, Minnesota DNR, Minnesota State Patrol, Belle Plaine Fire, Jordan Fire, Henderson Fire, Carver Fire, Shakopee Mdewakanton Public Safety, Carver County Dive Team and Ridgeview Ambulance.