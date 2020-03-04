Body found in wooded area off I-494 in Minnetonka, death investigation underway

Police are investigating a death after a man’s body was found in a wooded area near Interstate 494 in Minnetonka, Minnesota Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnetonka Police Department, employees of a nearby business discovered the body in the wooded area near I-494 and Whitewater Drive around 7:34 a.m. and called 911.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name and cause of death.

The death remains under investigation.