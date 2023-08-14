Body found in Boundary Waters identified as missing canoeist

The body of a missing Marshall man has been found at a lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in far northwest Minnesota.

The body of canoeist Justin Sperl, 32, was discovered in the Brule Lake area of the BWCA on Monday by other canoeists who notified authorities. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office, along with USFS Law Enforcement and Cook County Search & Rescue, identified the body and are investigating the case.

Sperl was reported missing on Thursday, August 10. His vehicle was located at the Brule Lake landing in Cook County and law enforcement later made contact with him on August 11. At the time, he said that he was okay and out canoeing. It's unclear what happened since that time.

In a statement, Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said: "This is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Justin."

Deputies have not yet released further details. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

Brule Lake is located in Minnesota's Arrowhead, 40 miles west of Grand Portage and 12 miles south of the Canadian border.