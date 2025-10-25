What would Prince be saying? Bobby Z, Morris Hayes work toward perfection of Purple Rain musical

The Brief The Purple Rain musical is continuing preview performances in Minneapolis. The official opening night is Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m at the State Theatre with shows running locally through November 23rd. The show will soon head to New York for its Broadway debut, but an exact date for the has not been set.



The Purple Rain musical is putting the finishing touches on its preview performances at the State Theater in Minneapolis.

Purple Rain musical

What they're saying:

Prince music advisors are working to protect the legacy of Prince’s music in the musical. Bobby Z, one of the members of Prince’s iconic band The Revolution, and Morris Hayes was in the New Power Generation and was also Prince’s musical director. Both are fiercely protective of Prince’s legendary music and working toward perfection.

When asked what Prince how often they think about what Prince would think "Every second of everyday, even during this interview," said Hayes.

Tickets are on sale and can be found here.