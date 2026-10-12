Blue Earth County rollover leaves man, dead, woman hurt

The Brief A rollover in Blue Earth County left a 28-year-old man dead and a woman seriously injured. The crash happened on County Road 10 just west of County Road 32 in Ceresco Township. Investigators believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse crossed the oncoming lane before rolling into a ditch.



A rollover on County Road 10 in Blue Earth County left one man dead and a woman seriously hurt.

Deadly crash in Blue Earth County

What we know:

At 4:47 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, deputies were dispatched to County Road 10, just west of County Road 32 in Ceresco Township, after a 911 caller reported a Mitsubishi Eclipse in the ditch. Ceresco Township is about 20 miles southwest of Mankato.

The caller also reported an injured woman nearby and a deceased man in the general area. Authorities said the woman was taken from the scene by ambulance with serious injuries.

The backstory:

According to the preliminary investigation, the Eclipse was traveling west on County Road 10 when it crossed the oncoming lane and rolled into the ditch. Authorities believe both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities identified the man who died as James Andrew Harris, 28, of Amboy. Authorities are withholding the woman's name pending additional family notifications.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol and Ramsey County Medical Examiner. Capt. Paul Barta is the agency contact.