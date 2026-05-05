Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to deliver State of City address: Watch live

The Brief Mayor Jacob Frey is set to deliver his State of the City address on Tuesday. The address is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. You can watch is live in the player above.



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will deliver his 2026 State of the City address on Tuesday.

State of the City speech

What you can do:

Mayor Frey is expected to deliver his speech at 11 a.m.

FOX 9 will stream the full speech live. You can watch it in the player above when it begins and on our YouTube channel.

The backstory:

In his 2025 address, the mayor focused on community safety, housing, and revitalizing the city. Along with those topics, a key part of the 2025 speech was also about working with the council to take on the Trump administration. At the time, the mayor was referring to legal battles between the city and the Trump administration over Minneapolis' sanctuary city policies.

Since then, the city has faced a federal surge that the mayor likely never could have imagined in 2025. The surge put a strain on city resources and finances that leaders are still working to deal with.

Local perspective:

In recent weeks, the mayor has also battled with the council on the appointment of his Community Safety commissioner, Todd Barnette. The mayor has also twice vetoed attempts by the council to extend the eviction notice period.

Last week, the mayor also vetoed an ordinance approved by the council that would have decriminalized drug paraphernalia like pipes and syringes.