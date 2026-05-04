Minnesota tow truck driver help volunteers finish grocery deliveries after breakdown

The Brief Volunteers from Dios Habla Hoy Church in south Minneapolis have delivered millions of pounds of groceries to families affected by ICE crackdowns. When their delivery car broke down in St. Paul, a tow truck driver helped them finish their deliveries before taking the car to a garage. The tow truck driver said he acted on instinct, calling it "the right thing to do."



When a group of Minneapolis volunteers found themselves stranded during a grocery delivery run, a tow truck driver stepped in to help finish their mission.

Volunteers deliver groceries to families impacted by ICE

What we know:

Over the last few months, volunteers at Dios Habla Hoy Church in south Minneapolis have delivered millions of pounds of groceries to thousands of families. Many of these families include immigrants who have been afraid to leave their homes due to ICE crackdowns earlier this year.

Tony Mann, a volunteer delivery driver, said, "Maybe people have forgotten, but it's actually still happening." Mann and fellow volunteer Jim Joyce have been among those making these important deliveries.

The volunteers often deliver groceries to people who are too worried about ICE activity to go out themselves. Their work has become a lifeline for many in the community.

A roadside breakdown leads to unexpected kindness

What they're saying:

Last Friday, Mann and Joyce were delivering food around Cesar Chavez Street in St. Paul when a rock got stuck in Joyce's brakes, forcing them to call for help.

"No one likes to have a breakdown. I've had my share in all the years I've driven, and it's usually they are a lot," said Mann.

When tow truck driver Eric Dahl arrived and learned the two had perishable food in their car, he decided to help them finish their deliveries.

Dahl said, "We need more good in the world than what we have... Really, I didn't have to think about it. It was just the right thing to do."

With Joyce's car hooked up to the back of the tow truck, Dahl drove the volunteers to finish their three deliveries — all within a mile of each other — before dropping the car off at a garage to be fixed.

Joyce said, "We were both surprised and we were pleased that he would do that. We got a few looks from people as we pulled up in front of the apartment buildings and walked around in the back of the car. And, you know, they're kind of looking at us like, what is going on here?"

Dahl, who helps stranded motorists for a living, said this was one job he won't soon forget.

"I don't know if I'll probably do that again if that ever happens. I don't know if I'll run into that. It's very interesting," said Dahl.

The volunteers’ dedication and Dahl’s willingness to help highlight the ongoing efforts by local organizations and individuals to support those affected by ICE enforcement actions.