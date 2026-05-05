Minnesota weather: Cool Tuesday with passing clouds and highs in the 50s

The Brief Tuesday brings cool temperatures and passing clouds across Minnesota. Widespread frost and freezing are expected overnight, especially north of I-94. Warmer, more seasonable weather returns by Thursday and continues through Mother's Day weekend.



Minnesota will see a cool Tuesday with passing clouds and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday starts with some early sunshine before clouds increase through the afternoon.

Temperatures stay on the cool side, with highs in the 40s across northern Minnesota and in the low 50s for the rest of the state. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 53 degrees.

Cloud coverage will decrease Tuesday evening, leading to widespread frost and freezing conditions overnight. Lows will drop into the 20s for areas north of Interstate 94 and into the 30s for the Twin Cities metro.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday starts mostly sunny before clouds build again in the afternoon. The Twin Cities metro will see a high of around 54 degrees.

Temperatures climb into the 60s Thursday and continue warming Friday with a high near 70 degrees. That mild pattern holds through the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 for Mother’s Day weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)