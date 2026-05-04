Minnesota state flag debate about much more than design: What to know

The Brief A growing list of Minnesota cities and counties are reverting to flying the previous 1983 Minnesota state flag. Local municipalities are not required by state law to fly a particular state flag, if any. Political scientists say the debate signals a much larger cultural divide.



Some local municipalities across Minnesota are debating which state flag to fly the new official design or the old 1983 flag.

FOX 9 looks at the history of the Minnesota state flag. Plus, the reasons why a political scientist says the debate signals a much larger cultural divide.

Cultural battle

The backstory:

Director of research at the Minnesota Historical Society Bill Convery walked us through the journey of the Minnesota state flag.

The original award-winning version dates back to 1893.

"It was actually created for a national contest for state flags, and it won a gold medal. The original version of the state flag was actually made out of silk and it was white on one side and blue on the back," said Convery.

Minnesota’s state flag was first changed in 1957 largely for practical reasons, switching it from silk to cloth.

"Although our flag was beautiful, it was very heavy and, because it was made out of silk, very expensive," said Convery.

In the years that followed, critics took issue with the depiction of Native Americans.

"That was viewed at the time that the seal was created as a symbol for native people being forced to leave Minnesota," said Convery. "That was an idea that didn’t sit well with activists in the civil rights movement in the 1960s."

So, in 1983, the state Legislature made minor changes to how the flag looked and updated the narrative surrounding it.

That ongoing debate eventually led to a new, simpler design in 2023, which was adopted as the official state flag two years ago.

"2023 there was more public input than had ever gone into earlier designs of the flag," said Convery. "They received over 1500 submissions for possible state flags and more than 400 submissions for a new state seal. They took more than 20,000 public comments in."

What they're saying:

In Minnesota, the state flag has become a rallying point, according to Hamline University Political Science professor David Schultz.

"No, it’s not about the flag itself. It’s about change," said Schultz. "It’s an election year and it’s a way to mobilize your supporters."

Now, the Minnesota state flag is at the center of what experts call a "cultural war."

Schultz says those who support reverting to flying the 1983 flag make an argument for history and not feeling represented by the new flag.

"For some, the criticism is that it’s bland or some have even said it looks too much like the Somalian flag." said Schultz. "The commission that created the flag occurred along a straight party-line vote, part of a larger omnibus bill of which Democrats voted for it, Republicans vote against it.

And Minnesotans who support the new design accept it as the official state flag.

"It’s a flag that was produced as a result of a commission that adopted it," said Schultz.

"It has a star and a stylized shape of Minnesota on the flag," said Convery. "The star on the flag is a traditional eight-pointed star, which you find in Minnesota."

Experts say what this divide signals is a larger dynamic of two sides reacting to the rapidly changing makeup of the state.

"What’s really being fought over at this point, maybe as Minnesota’s becoming much more multicultural, multiracial, is how do we define the legacy of the state," said Schultz.

What's next:

Inver Grove Heights was the latest to join a growing list of cities bringing back the old 1983 state flag on city-owned properties.

Hastings was planning to take up the state flag debate at Monday’s city council meeting. However, the city council announced at the meeting it has decided to remove it from the agenda for now.