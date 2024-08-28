Big Stone, Rice, Sibley and Todd Counties approved for state flooding assistance

article

The brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz authorized state disaster assistance for Big Stone, Rice, Sibley and Todd Counties for flood damage that happened earlier this year. Widespread flooding damaged home and properties on June 2. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) previously approved 22 Minnesota counties for disaster relief.



What we know

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced state disaster assistance for four counties impacted by flooding earlier this summer: Big Stone, Rice, Sibley and Todd.

Gov. Walz released a statement saying, "Minnesota’s emergency management team has been coordinating closely with counties to address damage caused by flooding this year. Their work continues to help Minnesotans recover from this year’s severe flooding."

The governor's office said in a news release that climate change will likely increase the frequency of extreme weather events and continue to impact outdated infrastructure. The news release adds that collaborative emergency planning is needed to guard against future damage.

Background

The flooding severely damaged homes and properties in southern Minnesota.

President Biden later approved a major disaster declaration.