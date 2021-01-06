Biden congratulates Warnock on projected Senate victory, says he’s 'hopeful' Ossoff will also win

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday congratulated Democrat Raphael Warnock, who was the projected winner of one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs. The projected win puts the Senate majority within the party's reach.

Warnock, who defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler according to a projection by the Associated Press, will become the first Black senator in his state’s history. The other race between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff remained too early to call, though Ossoff held a small lead as of Wednesday morning.

"I congratulate Reverend Warnock on his groundbreaking win last night and I am hopeful that when the count is complete, Jon Ossoff will also be victorious," Biden said in a statement.

If Ossoff wins, Democrats will have complete control of Congress, strengthening Biden’s standing as he prepares to take office on Jan. 20.

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday congratulated Democrat Raphael Warnock, who was the projected winner of one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs.

The Associated Press declared Warnock the winner after an analysis of outstanding votes showed there was no way for Loeffler to catch up to his lead. Warnock’s edge is likely to grow as more ballots are counted, many of which were in Democratic-leaning areas.

Advertisement

Warnock was leading Loeffler by more than 50,00 votes with 99% of precincts reporting. FOX News also called the race for Warnock.

In an emotional address early Wednesday, he vowed to work for all Georgians whether they voted for him or not, citing his personal experience with the American dream. His mother, he said, used to pick "somebody else’s cotton" as a teenager.

Loeffler refused to concede in a brief message to supporters shortly after midnight.

"We’ve got some work to do here. This is a game of inches. We’re going to win this election," insisted Loeffler, a 50-year-old former businesswoman who was appointed to the Senate less than a year ago by the state’s governor.

Under Georgia law, a trailing candidate may request a recount when the margin of an election is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage points.

Loeffler, who remains a Georgia senator until the results of Tuesday’s election are finalized, said she would return to Washington on Wednesday morning to join a small group of senators planning to challenge Congress’ vote to certify Biden’s victory.

RELATED: House, Senate meet to count electoral votes, certify Biden's win

Georgia’s other runoff election pitted Perdue, a 71-year-old former business executive who held his Senate seat until his term expired on Sunday, against Ossoff, a former congressional aide and journalist. At just 33 years old, Ossoff would be the Senate’s youngest member.

"This campaign has been about health and jobs and justice for the people of this state — for all the people of this state," Ossoff said in a speech broadcast on social media Wednesday morning. "Whether you were for me, or against me, I’ll be for you in the U.S. Senate. I will serve all the people of the state."

RELATED: Ossoff declares victory in Senate runoff as vote count continues

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.