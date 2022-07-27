Bicyclist struck and killed at intersection in Chanhassen

A bicyclist was killed after crossing an intersection and being struck by a truck Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a bicyclist was crossing the intersection against the light on northbound Market Boulevard when he was struck by a 2019 Freightliner Straight truck that was traveling westbound on Highway 5.

The bicyclist, a 52-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, later died from his injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.