Bicyclist critically injured in Chisago County hit and run

A bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Chisago County, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 3 a.m. at Highway 8 and Redwing Avenue. The bicyclist was in the westbound right turn lane when they were struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

The bicyclist has been identified as a 28-year-old man from North Branch. He suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet.