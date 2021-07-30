‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk reveals he had a ‘small heart attack’

article

"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized for a "heart-related incident" following a collapse on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday.

Odenkirk has largely remained silent since the incident, but opened up on social media Friday, revealing that he had a heart attack.

"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery," Odenkirk wrote.

He thanks AMC and Sony’s support and help throughout the process.

"I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon," Odenkirk continued.

Representatives for Odenkirk confirmed his condition Wednesday to FOX Television Stations.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side," his reps wrote in a statement. "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

The 58-year-old’s son, Nate Odenkirk, also echoed the reps’ statement, writing on social media Wednesday, "He’s going to be okay."

According to the Associated Press, crew members called an ambulance that took the actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk told the outlet.

"Better Call Saul," the spin-off prequel to "Breaking Bad," has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air next year.

Earlier in the week, castmates of the 58-year-old actor, took to social media to share their support and well-wishes.

Bryan Cranston, Odenkirk’s "Breaking Bad" castmate, wrote a heartwarming Instagram post, saying, "Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of ‘Better Call Saul.’ He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

David Cross, who worked with Odenkirk on their ’90s HBO series "Mr. Show with Bob and David," also tweeted, "I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this."

Odenkirk was nominated for four lead actor Emmys for his role in the hit AMC series. He has won two Emmys, for his writing on "The Ben Stiller Show" and on "Saturday Night Live."

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this story.