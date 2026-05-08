Red flag warning issued for 26 Minnesota counties due to wildfire risk

The Brief A red flag warning has been issued for 26 counties in central and northwest Minnesota. The warning is in effect from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. The combination of winds and low humidity could allow fires to ignite easily and spread rapidly.



A red flag warning was issued on Friday for 26 counties in parts of central and northwest Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Red flag warning issued

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for 26 counties from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday.

The impacted counties include Becker, Benton, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pope, Sherburne, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, and Wilkin.

Red flag warnings are issued when conditions such as low humidity and strong winds could cause fires to spread quickly and get out of control, according to the DNR.

What they're saying:

"Fine fuels, such as grass and small twigs, can dry out quickly when the relative humidity is so low and wind pick up," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. "These fine fuels can easily ignite and start a wildfire that spreads quickly."

Officials are urging residents not to burn in counties where the warning is in effect and to check any recent burning to ensure fires are completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning and said campfires are discouraged.

What you can do:

For the latest fire danger and burning restrictions, visit the Minnesota DNR website.

Bright and warmer Friday

The forecast:

Friday turns bright and warmer across Minnesota, with partly cloudy skies and westerly winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures climb to around 70 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, while northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 50s and 60s.

A weak system passing through Friday night brings increasing clouds and a few spotty showers across northern and central Minnesota. Overnight lows drop into the 40s.

The weekend looks pleasant with cooler temperatures in the 60s.

(FOX 9)