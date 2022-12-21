Expand / Collapse search
Iconic Berlin Christmas tree decapitated by climate activists

Published 
Environment
Associated Press
GettyImages-1245762420.jpg article

Dec. 21, 2022, Berlin: "It's just the top of the Christmas tree" is written on the banner of the activists of the "Last Generation". Two activists of the environmental group drove a lift truck in front of the Christmas tree on Pariser Platz at the Br

Expand

BERLIN - Climate activists said Wednesday that they have sawed off the tip of the Christmas tree erected in front of Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate.

The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and a hand saw to cut two meters (six feet) off the top of the 15-meter (50-foot) tree and hang up a banner stating: "This is only the tip of the Christmas tree."

German police confirmed the incident. Berlin city officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

f03ab620-Most active shorten Christmas tree at the Brandenburg Gate

Dec. 21, 2022, Berlin: "It's just the top of the Christmas tree" is written on the banner of the activists of the "Last Generation". Two activists of the environmental group drove a lift truck in front of the Christmas tree on Pariser Platz at the Br

Expand

In a statement, the group said it wanted to highlight that Germany is so far only seeing the "tip" of the climate catastrophe happening around the world.

It called on the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to do more to tackle global warming.

The group has drawn attention and anger in recent months with direct actions including blocking major roads and throwing food at famous paintings.

Watch: Climate protesters throw soup at Van Gogh painting

The two protesters threw a can of tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh's famous "Sunflowers" painting, then glued themselves to the wall.

Criticizing such protest, Scholz had called on the activists to instead show "a bit of creativity."

RELATED: Environmentalists deface Gustav Klimt painting in Vienna museum