Beltrami County crash: Bemidji man dies after being struck by car

The Brief A 65-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Division Street NW, west of Bemidji, on Sunday, June 21. The driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to law enforcement. The Minnesota State Patrol is helping reconstruct the crash and the investigation is ongoing.



Authorities are investigating after a 65-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle late Sunday night just west of Bemidji.

Emergency response, lifesaving efforts

What we know:

The Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center got a report of a man hit by a vehicle on Division Street NW, west of Bemidji, at about 10:43 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.

First responders from Beltrami County, Bemidji police and emergency crews arrived quickly and began lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 65-year-old Floyd Cloud of Bemidji.

Driver’s actions and ongoing investigation

What they're saying:

The driver, a 56-year-old Bemidji man, stayed at the scene and fully cooperated with law enforcement.

"There were no signs of impairment from the driver," said Sheriff Jason Riggs.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction to help determine what happened. The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not released further details.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared what led up to the crash or any other circumstances surrounding the incident.