Severe storms cause damage in MN, leave people dead in North Dakota

The Brief Overnight storms in the region left three people dead in North Dakota. Damage is also being reported in the Bemidji area. There were several tornado warnings in place for northern Minnesota, but no tornado reports.



Aerial footage of storm damage in Bemidji will be uploaded above when it is available.

Storm damage in Minnesota, North Dakota

Bemidji storm damage :

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks reports that wind guts of up to 106 mph hit the Bemidji Regional Airport overnight. There was also extensive damage from falling trees along with people trapped inside vehicles.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo of storm damage near Lake Bemidji taken by Jim Aakhus. From: Supplied

North Dakota storm damage :

The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports that two people were found dead at a home in rural Enerlin after a tornado hit the area.

A third person was then found dead by the Enderlin Fire Department.

The Associated Press reports that about 24,000 customers were without power in North Dakota.

FOX 9 is working to get more details on the aftermath of the storm and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.