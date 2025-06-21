Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
4
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Mille Lacs County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Swift County, Meeker County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Ramsey County, Todd County, McLeod County, Washington County, Rice County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Morrison County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Pope County, Anoka County, Sibley County, Scott County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Steele County, Wright County, Pine County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Cass County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Polk County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Rock County, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, Brown County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Faribault County

Severe storms cause damage in MN, leave people dead in North Dakota

By
Published  June 21, 2025 9:10am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9
article

Photo taken by Brandon Labath shows storm damage in Bemidji.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • Overnight storms in the region left three people dead in North Dakota.
    • Damage is also being reported in the Bemidji area.
    • There were several tornado warnings in place for northern Minnesota, but no tornado reports.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Severe storms in the region left three people dead in North Dakota with storm damage reported in the northern part of Minnesota. 

Aerial footage of storm damage in Bemidji will be uploaded above when it is available. 

Storm damage in Minnesota, North Dakota

Bemidji storm damage :

Severe storms in the region resulted in at least three deaths in North Dakota and reported damage in Bemidji.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks reports that wind guts of up to 106 mph hit the Bemidji Regional Airport overnight. There was also extensive damage from falling trees along with people trapped inside vehicles. 

Image 1 of 3

Photo of storm damage near Lake Bemidji taken by Jim Aakhus. 

From: Supplied

North Dakota storm damage :

The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports that two people were found dead at a home in rural Enerlin after a tornado hit the area. 

A third person was then found dead by the Enderlin Fire Department. 

The Associated Press reports that about 24,000 customers were without power in North Dakota. 

FOX 9 is working to get more details on the aftermath of the storm and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

The Source: This story uses information from the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the FOX 9 weather team and the National Weather Service. 

Severe WeatherNorth DakotaMinnesota