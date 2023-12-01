Beer cheese dip: Halftime with Taste Buds
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen is serving up the ultimate cheesy Beer Cheese Dip in this halftime edition of Taste Buds.
Ingredients
- 1/2 stick butter
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 4 dashes Tabasco
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2/3 cup full-flavored beer (Stephanie used Summit IPA)
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese shredded on a box grater
- 1 cup Gruyère cheese, shredded on a box grater
Serving
Pretzels, tortilla chips or baguette slices
Instructions are available in the video above and here. For more Taste Buds recipes, click here.