Beer cheese dip: Halftime with Taste Buds

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Taste Buds
FOX 9

Stephanie Hansen is serving up the ultimate cheesy Beer Cheese Dip in this halftime edition of Taste Buds.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 stick butter
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 4 dashes Tabasco
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 2/3 cup full-flavored beer (Stephanie used Summit IPA)
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese shredded on a box grater
  • 1 cup Gruyère cheese, shredded on a box grater

Serving

Pretzels, tortilla chips or baguette slices

Instructions are available in the video above and here. For more Taste Buds recipes, click here