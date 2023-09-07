Bear vs. camera: Minnesota bear family destroys trail cameras

A bear family in Minnesota doesn't like having their picture taken.

In a video posted Thursday by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, a University of Minnesota research group that studies wolf packs, shared destructive interactions between the bears and its trail cameras.

The video clips show the bears clawing at trail cameras on three separate occasions. Voyageurs say it's actually happened five times over the past year.

"This mama bear has trained her 3 cubs to be weapons of mass camera destruction that will terrorize any trail camera found in the woods for years to come," the group joked in a Facebook post. "This little gang messed with our two cameras at a remote beaver pond on 5 different occasions over the course of a year."

