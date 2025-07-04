Beach-goers hit Lake Nokomis to celebrate July Fourth, beat the heat

The Brief Hundreds of beach-goers hit Lake Nokomis to celebrate July Fourth. Some feared the beach would be closed since several others shut down in recent weeks over E. coli concerns. Lake Hiawatha in Minneapolis remains closed.



Hundreds of beach-goers spent July Fourth at Lake Nokomis, grilling burgers, relaxing in the sun and cooling off in the water.

Beach-goers head to Lake Nokomis to cool off, celebrate Independence Day

What they're saying:

"I love today’s weather," said Juan Trejo, who spent the day at the lake with his family. "I grew up always coming to this lake. So, as I got older, I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to venture out to other lakes.’ And then I’m like, ‘No, this is the best lake."

Some worried that the beach would be closed since several across Hennepin County shut down in recent weeks over E. coli concerns.

"When we were driving here, we were like, ‘Oh, hopefully it’s open because we weren’t sure," said Lindsay Foster of Farmington.