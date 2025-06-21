Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
4
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Mille Lacs County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Swift County, Meeker County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Ramsey County, Todd County, McLeod County, Washington County, Rice County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Morrison County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Pope County, Anoka County, Sibley County, Scott County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Steele County, Wright County, Pine County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Cass County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Polk County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Rock County, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, Brown County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Faribault County

Some beaches closed in Hennepin County after water test results

By
Published  June 21, 2025 11:36am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
article

Map of closed beaches in Hennepin County.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • Hennepin County officials closed multiple beaches after "unacceptable water test results."
    • The closures include Wekota Beach, Excelsior Playground Beach, Riley Lake Park Beach, East Medicine Lake Park Beach and Fort Snelling Beach.
    • The beaches open with an advisory warning are Camp Ihduhapi, Voyageur Environmental, Day Camp Christmas Tree, and Camp Teko.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Anyone looking to beat the heat will have five fewer beaches to pick from because of "unacceptable water test results" gathered by Hennepin County officials. 

Hennepin County Health and Human Services says the water samples are collected to be tested for E. Coli bacteria.

Hennepin County beaches closed

Big picture view:

A map of monitored beaches shared by Hennepin County Health and Human Services shows five of them are closed.

Those beaches, marked by a red square, are Wekota Beach, Excelsior Playground Beach, Riley Lake Park Beach, East Medicine Lake Park Beach and Fort Snelling Beach. 

Yellow means a beach is under an advisory warning. Those beaches are Camp Ihduhapi, Voyageur Environmental, Day Camp Christmas Tree, and Camp Teko.

Beaches marked by a green circle are open. 

Updated information on Hennepin County beach closings can be found by clicking here.

The Source: This story uses information from Hennepin County Health and Human Services.

WeatherHealthHennepin County