Some beaches closed in Hennepin County after water test results

Anyone looking to beat the heat will have five fewer beaches to pick from because of "unacceptable water test results" gathered by Hennepin County officials.

Hennepin County Health and Human Services says the water samples are collected to be tested for E. Coli bacteria.

Hennepin County beaches closed

Big picture view:

A map of monitored beaches shared by Hennepin County Health and Human Services shows five of them are closed.

Those beaches, marked by a red square, are Wekota Beach, Excelsior Playground Beach, Riley Lake Park Beach, East Medicine Lake Park Beach and Fort Snelling Beach.

Yellow means a beach is under an advisory warning. Those beaches are Camp Ihduhapi, Voyageur Environmental, Day Camp Christmas Tree, and Camp Teko.

Beaches marked by a green circle are open.

Updated information on Hennepin County beach closings can be found by clicking here.