Person shot as officers execute search warrant in St. Joseph

Officials said a suspect was shot while law enforcement attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Wednesday in St. Joseph.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said the officer-involved shooting occurred on the 200 block of Able Street while SWAT teams were assisting the St. Joseph Police Department in executing an arrest warrant for a suspect in a threats of violence and firearms case.

Authorities did not share the circumstances of the shooting but said law enforcement rendered aid to the suspect until they were transported to the St. Cloud Hospital. The sheriff’s office said the suspect’s current condition is unknown.

There is no danger to the public, but the sheriff’s office asks people to stay out of the area as law enforcement is expected to be on the scene for several hours.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on the scene. No further information was released.