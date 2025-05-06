Basketball hoop controversy: Family accuses neighbor of abusing legal process

The Brief A St. Louis Park family facing a lawsuit over a basketball hoop says their neighbor is abusing the legal process. Julia Ramos wants the Moeding family's basketball hoop removed. A St. Louis Park city attorney argues Ramos's motion for an injunction will not prevail.



A St. Louis Park family facing a lawsuit over a basketball hoop is arguing their neighbor is abusing the legal process through "a seemingly inexhaustible campaign of bad faith litigation."

The Moeding family has issued its response to a motion for an injunction filed by Julia Ramos, their neighbor, to have the basketball hoop removed. Ramos argues the family is trespassing on her property repeatedly to retrieve basketballs.

In its response, the Moeding family says Ramos is acting in bad faith litigation, abusing the legal process and weaponizing legal procedure to control others’ lifestyles through failed litigation. The Moeding family says after the case is resolved, the kids will still play sports on their driveway, including basketball.

City attorney responds

Why you should care:

An attorney for the City of St. Louis Park pushed back on Ramos’s motion for an injunction, saying she presents no evidence, makes no argument and provides not a single citation of authority to show she’ll prevail in the lawsuit against the Moeding family.

Ramos sued the City of St. Louis Park and the Moeding family to have the basketball hoop removed altogether.

Court documents state the City of St. Louis Park believes that the hoop complies with current zoning and code, with the basketball hoop adjacent to the driveway. The city says Ramos's motion goes too far in preventing children and residents in St. Louis Park from peaceful play and enjoyment of their own property.

‘I don’t want to have to watch them'

What they're saying:

Ramos filed a motion for an injunction against the Moeding family to prevent their kids from playing basketball until the case can be resolved. She cited safety concerns and that kids are trespassing by fetching balls that bounce onto their property. Ramos spoke in court documents.

"I have not complained about the noise anywhere else or any other basketball hoops in the neighborhood. I am complaining about this particular one because its immediately in front of my door. . . .My kitchen window is right there. I have to watch them. I don’t want to have to watch them," she said.

The city's response in opposition of the lawsuit states, "Ramos proposed basis for the injunction is safety and trespass concerns, but even if these concerns were valid, this unusual request drastically exceeds the scope of this lawsuit. The Court’s eventual resolution of this action will determine the proper location of a common residential amenity, a basketball hoop; it will not dictate the driveway play of children."

The decision on whether or not to grant the motion for injunction is now in the hands of a judge, and there's no timetable on when a ruling might be made.

Show of support

Local perspective:

The Moeding family launched a fundraiser shortly after the controversy started. They reached their $24,000 goal quickly, and money donated since is going to the 612 Promise, a local non-profit that strives to give disadvantaged youth access to high-quality sports.

The Moeding family has also been invited to Thursday night's Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors at Target Center.