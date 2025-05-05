St. Louis Park basketball hoop controversy: City attorney disputes neighbor's claim

The Brief The City of St. Louis Park responded to a lawsuit from a neighbor demanding a family's basketball hoop be removed. The city says the hoop complies with zoning rules and they don't believe the neighbor has a winnable case. A fundraiser was created to support the family during the legal battle.



After a lawsuit over a basketball hoop in St. Louis Park sparked controversy, the city is pushing back against a neighbor's claim.

In court documents, an attorney for the City of St. Louis Park argues Julia Ramos presents no evidence, makes no argument and provides not a single citation of authority to show she’ll prevail in the lawsuit against the Moeding family. Ramos sued to prevent the Moeding's kids from playing basketball in their own driveway.

Ramos sued the City of St. Louis Park and the Moeding family to have the basketball hoop removed altogether.

Court documents state the City of St. Louis Park believes that the hoop complies with current zoning and code, with the basketball hoop adjacent to the driveway. The city says Ramos's motion goes too far in preventing children and residents in St. Louis Park from peaceful play and enjoyment of their own property.

‘I don’t want to have to watch them’

What they're saying:

Ramos filed a motion for an injunction against the Moeding family to prevent their kids from playing basketball until the case can be resolved. She cited safety concerns and that kids are trespassing by fetching balls that bounce onto their property. Ramos spoke in court documents.

"I have not complained about the noise anywhere else or any other basketball hoops in the neighborhood. I am complaining about this particular one because its immediately in front of my door. . . .My kitchen window is right there. I have to watch them. I don’t want to have to watch them," she said.

The city's response in opposition of the lawsuit states, "Ramos proposed basis for the injunction is safety and trespass concerns, but even if these concerns were valid, this unusual request drastically exceeds the scope of this lawsuit. The Court’s eventual resolution of this action will determine the proper location of a common residential amenity, a basketball hoop; it will not dictate the driveway play of children."

The decision on whether or not to grant the motion for injunction is now in the hands of a judge, and there's no timetable on when a ruling might be made.



Family launches fundraiser

Dig deeper:

The Moeding family launched a fundraiser soon after the controversy started. The GoFundMe has raised nearly all of its $24,000 goal. As donations keep coming in, the Moeding family is sending them to 612 Promise, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide high-quality sports programming for disadvantaged youth in the Twin Cities.

The Moeding family reached out to FOX 9 on Monday and said the Timberwolves have invited them to Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night at Target Center.