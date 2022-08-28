Baby and toddler among 3 dead in head-on Ham Lake crash

A man, a toddler and a baby have died following a head-on crash in Ham Lake, Minnesota. A third child is in critical condition at the hospital and a woman is in serious condition.

According to the Anoka County sheriff’s office, those five individuals were in an SUV that crossed over the median on westbound Bunker Lake Blvd NE at Butternut Street around 3 p.m. Sunday, crashing head-on with a pickup truck towing a trailer.

The man driving the SUV and the toddler passenger were declared dead at the scene. The infant passenger was flown to the hospital by Life Link helicopter where they were declared dead.

Two men in the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and were evaluated by first responders on scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Anoka Police, Blaine Police, Coon Rapids Fire and Andover Fire and Allina EMS also responded to the crash.