Body recovered from Bde Maka Ska; investigation ongoing

article

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office launched a death investigation after a body was pulled from Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis early Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office said a 911 caller reported finding a body around 6:30 a.m. on the west side of the lake in Minneapolis.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene with assistance from the Minneapolis Police Department and Minneapolis Park Police. HCSO said water patrol recovered the body from shallow waters.

Authorities said the medical examiner will identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

Beyond that, details released by the sheriff's office on Thursday are minimal. The death remains under investigation.