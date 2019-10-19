Expand / Collapse search

Authorities investigate fatal crash on I-35W in Bloomington, Minn.

Officials respond to a fatal crash in Bloomington, Minn.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials are investigating a fatal crash Saturday in Bloomington, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 12 p.m, a Mercury was heading south on Interstate 35W in the center right lane when it drifted over lanes of traffic into the right ditch, striking a tree near 94th Street West.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.