Authorities investigate fatal crash on I-35W in Bloomington, Minn.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials are investigating a fatal crash Saturday in Bloomington, Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 12 p.m, a Mercury was heading south on Interstate 35W in the center right lane when it drifted over lanes of traffic into the right ditch, striking a tree near 94th Street West.
The crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.