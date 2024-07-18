Authorities ask for help in search for teen missing out of St. Cloud since May

article

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and St. Cloud police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

What we know

Griseida Maricelda Roldan Gomez was last seen in St. Cloud on May 25.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and front teeth framed in gold.

What we don't know

Authorities did not give a specific location in St. Cloud where Gomez was last seen. They also didn't say what led up to Gomez's disappearance.

Who to contact if you've seen her

Authorities are asking for anyone with information on where Gomez is, to contact Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240, or submit a tip here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.