Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
15
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Australian passenger goes overboard on Royal Caribbean cruise ship bound for Hawaii: report

By Louis Casiano
Published 
Updated 5:34PM
Travel News
FOX News
GettyImages-1230041306-1.jpg article

People wearing protective masks walk alongside the Quantum of the Seas cruise ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg via Get

Expand

A search is underway for an Australian passenger who fell off a cruise ship bound for Hawaii, according to the cruise line. 

The man went overboard Wednesday night from the Quantum of the Seas operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises south of the Hawaiian Islands.

"While on its trans-pacific sailing, a guest onboard Quantum of the Seas went overboard," the cruise line said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities."

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE REVEALS NEW ROUTES FOR 2024 AND 2025: 'ULTIMATE CRUISE VACATION'

Passengers were asked to go back to their rooms to make sure everyone was accounted for. 

The ship has been at sea for 15 days and is expected to dock in Honolulu on Friday. 

The ship departed Brisbane, Australia, on April 12

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Read more of this story from FOX News


 