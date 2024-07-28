ATV rollover leaves passenger dead in St. Louis County

article

One man is dead after an ATV rollover crash in St. Louis County Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know

Authorities say they responded to a reported ATV crash on a trail between the cities of Chisholm and Buhl around 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis County deputies then found a side-by-side ATV that "was upright but appeared to have been rolled due to the damage to the roof."

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Chisolm, and the passenger, a 31-year-old man from Hibbing, were both reportedly thrown from the ATV. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said neither were wearing their seat belts.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The driver was treated and later released from the hospital.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the initial investigation shows that speed, alcohol and "not using appropriate safety restraints" contributed to the crash.

What we don't know

Authorities have not announced any potential criminal charges related to the crash.