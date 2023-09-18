ATV driver killed in Becker County crash

An ATV driver was killed after crashing into a tree in central Minnesota over the weekend.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel responded to a reported ATV crash on Sept. 16 just after 5 p.m. on the Rat Lake Trail, near County Highway 35 in Eagle View Township.

The 61-year-old man was driving an ATV when he crashed into a tree on the trail, according to the sheriff’s office. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was a 61-year-old man from Fargo, North Dakota.

The crash remains under investigation.