ATV driver killed after hitting deer in western Wisconsin

A 54-year-old man died on Tuesday after hitting a deer while driving an ATV in western Wisconsin.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 4 on the 800 block of 205th Avenue in the Town of Star Prairie.

A 54-year-old man had been driving the ATV westbound on 205th Avenue when he struck a deer and was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, authorities said.

Law enforcement at the scene provided life-saving measures before he was airlifted to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 5, according to the press release.

The incident remains under investigation.