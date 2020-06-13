Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta's police chief resigns after officers kill man who was sleeping in Wendy's drive-thru

Associated Press
ATLANTA - Atlanta's police chief resigned Saturday, less than 24 hours after a black man was killed by an Atlanta officer in a struggle following a field sobriety test.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced during a news conference that she had accepted the resignation of Police Chief Erika Shields.

Police were called to the restaurant on a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the drive-thru lane as customers waited in line, the GBI said. The agency identified the man who was fatally shot as 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.
 