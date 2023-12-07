As grieving St. Paul family awaits one verdict, 2nd suspect heads to trial in Alex Becker murder

The family of a St. Paul man killed in an alley right outside his mother’s house last year, returned to court seeking some form of justice and peace Thursday.

Alex Becker’s loved ones are on a long, winding journey to healing after the tragic slaying. Becker was killed Dec. 27, 2022, right outside his mom’s North End home.

By all accounts, the 22-year-old had a giant, caring heart. Prosecutors have charged three men with his murder in an apparent armed robbery attempt, leading to three separate trials.

"It has been a struggle," said Tara Becker, Alex’s mother. "Our family is all just, the weight of Alex being gone is heavy on us all."

Tara Becker described her son as a ‘bright light,’ kind and generous. Tragically, Alex was gunned down in the alley behind her Lawson Avenue home. Alex was killed doing his typical routine, walking home from a nighttime work shift. This year will be the family’s first Christmas without him.

"Out of all of this, I want that to be the biggest takeaway is we can all be like Alex," Tara Becker told FOX 9’s Paul Blume. "I wish more people had got to know Alex. He was a wonderful person, and he made everyone's lives better."

As Alex's loved ones prepare for the empty holidays and heartbreaking anniversary, Tara returned to court. She was the first witness in the second of three scheduled trials for the trio of suspects arrested in the case: Detwan Allen, Shaun Travis and Arteze Kinerd.

Authorities have given no clear motive for the slaying other than it appeared to be an armed robbery attempt. The group apparently marked Alex as he walked alone. Tara heard the gunfire outside. Allen is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Travis has already gone to trial in front of a judge rather than a jury. That verdict is expected Friday afternoon. Kinerd’s case, meanwhile, is working its way through the courts with a trial still months away.

"It is difficult having the trials all being separate and having to re-live everything again and again," concluded Tara, who said there will never be justice because her son is gone forever. "I think I will be very pins and needles until the moment comes for the verdict."

The three cases are being tried separately because of the defendants’ varying alleged roles and defense strategies regarding fault, and who ultimately pulled the trigger. But in court filings, prosecutors have alleged all three young men were there in the alley when Alex was gunned down.