Arrest made in June 2021 Brooklyn Park shooting death

An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a man walking into a store in Brooklyn Park in June 2021.

Police say at around 9:48 p.m., on June 23, 2021, a man sitting in a car on the 7400 block of Regent Avenue started shooting at another man walking into a store.

The 22-year-old victim, later identified as Alameen Allah Shabazz, then got into the passenger seat of a car driven by his girlfriend and drove off, later arriving at a nearby hospital.

According to a press release, the suspect, Benjamin Perry Richardson, was located in Bedford County, Virginia, where he was taken into custody.

Richardson is currently being held in Virginia awaiting extradition to Minnesota for second-degree murder, according to the announcement.