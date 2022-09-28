Armed carjacking suspect sought by Blaine Police

Blaine Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who shot at a man while he tried to protect his daughter during an armed carjacking at Cub Foods.

The incident happened on Sept. 24, with police saying officers responded to an armed carjacking at the grocery store, located at the Northtown Mall. During the incident, the suspect shot a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter.

Police are looking for help identifying the man in the hooded sweatshirt and red shoes, seen in the video at the top of the page. The suspect is described as a light-skinned man who is 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect can share details via email to ochristensen@blainemn.gov or call 763-717-2665. Tips can also be shared through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).