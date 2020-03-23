Are Minnesotans social distancing well enough?

article

Social distancing recommendations have been shared far and wide amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but how well are people following these guidelines?

FOX 9 went to Lake Harriet in Minneapolis on Monday to see. For the most part, on the path we saw singles and pairs as well as family members, who were closer together.

But whether everyone was practicing good social distancing was under debate.

“I’ve seen one woman on my whole walk around the lake so far, who went over to the side as I did and I said, ‘Thank you, you’re the only person I’ve seen who’s done that all around this lake,’” said Nancy Locken, a Minneapolis resident.

Others say they believe people were being responsible.

“It’s typically been groups of one, two, maybe three, maybe some dogs, but yeah there’s no large groups,” said Frank Steck, a Minneapolis resident.

“I think it’s important that we come up with things the young people and the older people, everybody, can actually do and maintain social distancing,” said Scott Carpenter, a Minneapolis resident.

Across the border in Hudson, Wisconsin where new statewide “Stay-At-Home” rules go into effect Tuesday, opinions are divided whether more drastic rules are needed.

Under Wisconsin’s order, people can still go outside, get groceries and medications, but any business not deemed essential must close.

“I don’t think it’s that different than what we’ve been practicing except avoiding shopping areas,” said Andrea Davis, a Hudson resident.

Some view that order as helpful, while not being that big a change. Some believe a full quarantine might be necessary.

“That’s what it’s going to take because it’s just going to keep spreading,” said Locken. “In my opinion, the rate people are taking this seriously - they’re not. Honestly, they’re not.”

