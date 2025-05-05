Another Red Flag warning issued for northern MN

The Brief The National Weather Service has again issued a Red Flag warning in far northwestern Minnesota. The warning covers areas along the Canadian border and Minnesota's border with North Dakota. Residents in these areas should not burn due to wildfire risks.



For the second day in a row, a Red Flag warning has been issued for several counties in far northwestern Minnesota due to a wildfire risk.

Red Flag warning issued in Minnesota

What we know:

The National Weather Service warning includes eight counties stretching from Kittson and Roseau counties at the Canadian border down to Clay County.

The warning also includes Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, and Red Lake counties. It goes into effect at 11 a.m. and expires at 7 p.m.

Big picture view:

The warning also covers 10 counties in northeastern North Dakota, from north to south: Cavalier, Pembina, Walsh, Nelson, Grand Forks, Griggs, Steele, Traill, Barnes, and Cass counties.

Wildfire danger lingers

Why you should care:

The warning means any fire can quickly spread and grow out of control, the Minnesota DNR warns.

The DNR says people living in the above-mentioned counties shouldn't burn and should check any recent burns.

"Fine fuels, such as grass and small twigs, can dry out quickly when the wind is high and relative humidity is low," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist, in a provided statement. "These fine fuels can easily ignite and start a wildfire that spreads quickly."

Big picture view:

A Red Flag warning was also issued on Sunday, covering six counties in Minnesota. The new alert includes two extra counties on the southern edge of the alert (Norman and Clay counties).

A recent drought conditions map from the Minnesota DNR shows moderate drought conditions for KIttson and Roseau counties.